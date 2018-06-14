Police: Ex-Yankee Kevin Brown held alleged mail thieves at gunpoint

New York Yankees' Kevin Brown pitches in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday, Sept. 3, 2004, in New York. (AP Photo/Chad Rachman)

MACON, Georgia (WABC) --
Two alleged mail thieves are under arrest after being held at gunpoint by an ex-Yankee pitcher.

Several people reported stolen mail in the Georgia neighborhood of former major leaguer Kevin Brown.

The Bibb County Sheriff's office said on Facebook that deputies responded just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to a call from Brown in Macon.

The Telegraph newspaper reports Brown saw two men in a white sports car take his mail before speeding off twice Tuesday.

So Brown hid in a neighbor's yard and waited for the thieves to strike again.

When they did, Brown held the two men at gunpoint until police arrived.

The sheriff's office arrested two brothers from Miami, one 30 and one 15. They face charges of mail theft and forgery, and the older brother is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Brown played for the Rangers, Orioles, Marlins, Padres, Dodgers and Yankees.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
