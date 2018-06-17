Orange County police fatally shoot man who reportedly came after them with knife

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandra Bookman has more details on the police-involved shooting.

Eyewitness News
WARWICK, New York (WABC) --
Police in Orange County shot and killed a man who they say came after them with a knife.

The shooting happened on Saturday afternoon in the Village of Warwick.

Officers were called to a home over a domestic dispute. Police say a man in his thirties was told by an officer to put the knife down.

When he refused to comply, he was shot and pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The Warwick Police Officer who opened fire has been placed on administrative leave. He has not been identified.

There were no other injuries.

The case will go to a grand jury to determine if the shooting was justified.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Orange County D.A. David Hoovler and Warwick Police Lt. Thomas Maslanka gave me an on camera presser at the scene.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police shootingshootingpoliceWarwickOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News