Police in Orange County shot and killed a man who they say came after them with a knife.The shooting happened on Saturday afternoon in the Village of Warwick.Officers were called to a home over a domestic dispute. Police say a man in his thirties was told by an officer to put the knife down.When he refused to comply, he was shot and pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.The Warwick Police Officer who opened fire has been placed on administrative leave. He has not been identified.There were no other injuries.The case will go to a grand jury to determine if the shooting was justified.----------Orange County D.A. David Hoovler and Warwick Police Lt. Thomas Maslanka gave me an on camera presser at the scene.