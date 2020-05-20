Police fatally shoot suspect who they say killed woman, stabbed man in Manhattan

MANHATTANVILLE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Officials are investigating after a man was fatally shot by police after he reportedly killed a woman and stabbed a man inside an apartment.

The incident was reported Wednesday evening at a building near West 127th Street and Saint Nicholas Terrace around 7 p.m.

Police say it all started when a 44-year-old man went to an apartment where two women were inside -- a woman he was allegedly involved with and her sister.

A 45-year-old woman opened the door and was shot in the head and stabbed by the man, police said.

The suspect then engaged in a physical struggle with a 39-year-old man who lives in the apartment. While the 39-year-old tried to disarm the suspect, he dropped the gun but took out a kitchen knife.

Officers arrived and told the suspect to show his hands and drop the knife he had in his hands.

When the suspect did not comply and continued to stab the victim, an NYPD sergeant discharged his weapon and shot the suspect in the chest.

An ambulance was called but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Law enforcement sources tell Eyewitness News that the suspect has been identified as 44-year-old Ubaldo Gomez. Gomez works for the MTA.

The 39-year-old victim was taken to an area hospital with stab wounds. He is expected to survive.

The other female who was in the apartment at the time was not injured.

Officials say a 12-inch kitchen knife and a Glock 9 mm were recovered at the scene of the crime.

Few other details were released and the incident remains under investigation.

