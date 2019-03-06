Police: Father in custody after 1-year-old son left alone in stroller on subway

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A father is in custody after his 1-year-old son went missing from a subway station on the Upper West Side.The man is being questioned by police, after they say he left the baby in a stroller on the southbound 1 train at 96th Street by himself.The child was later found on a train at Penn StationIt is unclear if an NYPD officer found the baby, or if a Good Samaritan did.The boy was taken to NYU Medical Center for observation, but was not injured,The 1-year-old is currently with his mother.----------