Police: Father in custody after 1-year-old son left alone in stroller on subway

By Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A father is in custody after his 1-year-old son went missing from a subway station on the Upper West Side.

The man is being questioned by police, after they say he left the baby in a stroller on the southbound 1 train at 96th Street by himself.

The child was later found on a train at Penn Station

It is unclear if an NYPD officer found the baby, or if a Good Samaritan did.

The boy was taken to NYU Medical Center for observation, but was not injured,

The 1-year-old is currently with his mother.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
upper west sidenew york citymanhattanmtachild endangerment
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man wounded in police-involved shooting in Harlem
'Extreme' gust of wind sends cruise ship passengers 'flying'
Bloomberg not running for president in 2020
Woman, 2 teen daughters found unconscious in New York home
Bus driver, aides accused of abusing student with disabilities
Child's dentist finds cancerous tumor during routine cleaning
Stretch of Route 3 in NJ closed due to falling debris from overpass
Show More
R. Kelly says 'I didn't do this stuff' in first interview since being charged
3 explosive devices discovered around London
Shanann Watts knew about husband's affair before death, lawyer says
Malfunctioning garbage truck crashes into New York home
1 arrested in IHOP shooting, 2 other shootings may be related
More TOP STORIES News