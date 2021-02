Police fire shots after car stop in the Bronx; 1 officer injured by glass

ADVISORY: Avoid the area of East 167 Street & Walton Avenue in the Bronx due to an ongoing police investigation. Expect emergency vehicles and traffic in the area. pic.twitter.com/obutq9XWx3 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 16, 2021

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after police fired shots following a car stop in the Bronx Tuesday night.According to police, the incident started around 6:30 p.m. at East 167th Street and Walton Avenue.They say rounds were fired by police after a car stop but no one was struck.It's unknown how many shots were fired.Officials say one officer suffered an injury to the hand due to glass.That officer was taken to a nearby hospital.According to authorities, a car fled from the scene.They say they are looking for a grey Dodge sedan with an unknown number of suspects.No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.