Police fire shots after car stop in the Bronx; 1 officer injured by glass

According to police, the incident started around 6:30 p.m. at East 167th Street and Walton Avenue.
They say rounds were fired by police after a car stop but no one was struck.
It's unknown how many shots were fired.
Officials say one officer suffered an injury to the hand due to glass.
That officer was taken to a nearby hospital.
According to authorities, a car fled from the scene.
They say they are looking for a grey Dodge sedan with an unknown number of suspects.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
