Police: Four women shot while mourning at Newark vigil

A shooting in Newark left four women wounded.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police are searching for the gunman who shot four women at a vigil in Newark on Saturday night.

Shortly after 9:15 p.m., police responded to Bergen Street and Madison Avenue on a Shot Spotter notification.

It all started Friday morning when two teens driving a stolen SUV crashed into a home - the boys were killed. On Saturday night, friends held a vigil - and that is when police say a gunman walked up to four women who were mourning, and then shot them.

The empty lot in Newark is littered with shattered glass from broken candles, mixed in with mangled car parts.

One of the shooting victims is fighting for her life and is in critical condition at the hospital. The other victims are in stable condition.

Police say, in Friday's incident, teens were speeding in a stolen SUV, and then slammed into two light poles. Police say they were trapped inside the car. Officials say a gun was recovered from inside the car.

It is still unclear how the two incidents are related.

There is a $50,000 reward being offered by the Essex County Sheriff's Office for information on Saturday night's shooting.
