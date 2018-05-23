SEASIDE HEIGHTS, New Jersey (WABC) --A homeless couple was arrested by police after allegedly having sex outside a Catholic church in New Jersey Tuesday.
Authorities say 48-year-old Noelle Smart and 43-year-old Anthony Getchius were found drunk in the gardens of Our Lady of Perpetual Help on Grant Avenue around 12:30 a.m.
The staff, many of whom are Franciscan friars, reportedly discovered the couple.
They were charged with lewdness and given summonses for disrobing in public, creating a public nuisance and possession of an alcoholic beverage in public.
Getchius was also charged with obstruction and disorderly conduct.
The couple was transported to the Ocean County Jail.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts