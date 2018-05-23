Couple arrested after allegedly having sex outside New Jersey church

Authorities say 48-year-old Noelle Smart and 43-year-old Anthony Getchius were found drunk in the gardens of Our Lady of Perpetual Help.

Nicholas Augustine
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, New Jersey (WABC) --
A homeless couple was arrested by police after allegedly having sex outside a Catholic church in New Jersey Tuesday.

Authorities say 48-year-old Noelle Smart and 43-year-old Anthony Getchius were found drunk in the gardens of Our Lady of Perpetual Help on Grant Avenue around 12:30 a.m.

The staff, many of whom are Franciscan friars, reportedly discovered the couple.

They were charged with lewdness and given summonses for disrobing in public, creating a public nuisance and possession of an alcoholic beverage in public.

Getchius was also charged with obstruction and disorderly conduct.

The couple was transported to the Ocean County Jail.

