Police: Glass shards intentionally sprinkled on crosstown bike path

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) --
It is a pristine, freshly-painted haven for bike riders heading crosstown on 12th Street - freshly painted and freshly swept after the dangerous obstacle course CK Tang rode on Thursday.

"I remember riding over glass over a few blocks," said Tang.

However, that wasn't it. On Thursday, police say someone intentionally sprinkled shards of glass for blocks and blocks - on the brand new bike lanes on 12th and 13th Streets, which move crosstown through the Village.

The person even put up a sign saying, 'Parking Only - Bike lanes only benefit other people.'

The city has taken notice.

'We are very disturbed about the reports from the Village, where new protected bicycle lanes were recently defaced and rendered dangerous by broken glass. The NYPD will vigorously investigate the crime committed, and find those who are endangering their fellow New Yorkers," police and DOT wrote in a statement.

