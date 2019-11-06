Police: Gunman on bicycle opens fire on Harlem street

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have released surveillance video of a gunman who opened fire in Harlem while on a bicycle.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 1 p.m. on Halloween, at the corner of Lenox Avenue and 139th Street in Harlem.

The video shows a man firing several rounds while on a bicycle.

The unidentified man fled the scene in an unknown direction. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

Related topics:
harlemnew york cityshots firedshootingpolicesurveillance video
