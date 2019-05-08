Police: Burglar wearing only sweater later found hiding under NJ deck completely naked

MIDDLETOWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a bizarre pair of burglaries early Tuesday morning.Authorities responded to a report of burglar naked from the waist down on Phillips Mills Drive just before 6 a.m. The resident said the burglar was only wearing a sweater.Officers searched the area and discovered the same man tried to get into another home.They eventually found 35-year-old Jacob Gerges hiding under a deck completely naked.He faces a slew of charges including burglary, attempted burglary, theft, lewdness and resisting arrest.Gerges previously served five years in prison after he was convicted of burglary and robbery in 2012.----------