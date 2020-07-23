3 Hell's Angels members charged in deadly murder of rival bike gang leader: Police

ALLERTON, Bronx (WABC) -- Police say three men charged in the deadly shooting of a Bronx man were part of the notorious Hell's Angels biker gang.
Disturbing video shows the execution of Francisco Rosado from early May.
Two gunman waited four hours for the 51-year-old to leave his home. Then, with guns drawn, they fired, hitting the grandfather twice in the head.
"I miss hearing his voice, I miss seeing his face," the victim's wife Jeannie Rosado said.
Her eyes fill with tears at any moment she speaks of him, but on Wednesday, a sigh of relief as detectives announced they have charged three men for Rosado's murder.
"Praying everyone has been praying for this moment, we thank God he came through for us," Jeannie Rosado said.
Now police say this shooting was done by the notorious Hell's Angels gang in retaliation after their Throg's Neck headquarters was shot at back in January.
"A motorcycle gang drove up and fired several shots into the building and they believe it was the Pagans," Lt. William O'Toole of the NYPD Bronx Homicide Squad said.
Rosado was the head of the Pagans Motorcycle Gang.
"From our investigation we learned they were planning this for a long time," O'Toole said. "Since February putting things in place to conduct this homicide."
Surveillance video shows where the suspects' jeep was parked, and police say they were able to identify the vehicle and follow its path for about 25 minutes to a location where more video gave away additional evidence.
"Cell records, bus video we were able to put it together to establish probable cause to arrest two shooters," O'Toole said.
While police say incidents of violence between motorcycle gangs is few, the details of this one concerning.
"The sophistication of them actually plotting and the amount of time they waited for the victims," O'Toole said. "But the detectives did great work."
Work greatly appreciated by Jeannie Rosado as she tries to cope with a shattered heart.
"I don't know how to move forward, I'm still struggling with that very much everyday," she said.
3 Hell's Angels members charged in deadly murder of rival bike gang leader: Police
