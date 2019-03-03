Cab driver fatally stabbed while sitting in his car in the Bronx

27-year-old Ganiou Gandonou was stabbed while sitting in his car just after 9 p.m. Saturday on 4160 Hutchinson Parkway East in Co-Op City.
Officials say he was bleeding heavily from the neck, but was conscious when first responders arrived.
The driver died overnight at Jacobi Medical Center.
At least one car was hit prior to the stabbing. It is unclear whether the stabbing is related to the accident.
The suspect fled the scene. Police do not have a description yet.
The New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers offered a $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.
