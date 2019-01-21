9 years since boy in foster care went missing in Brooklyn

The search for clues continues in the disappearance of a boy in Brooklyn.

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Tuesday marks nine years since a young boy in foster care in Brooklyn vanished without a trace.

Seven-year-old Patrick Alford disappeared in 2010 while helping his foster mother take out the garbage at the Spring Creek Towers apartment complex in East New York.

Investigators have not ruled out the possibility that Patrick may still be alive.

Last week, the NYPD re-released a computer-generated age-progressed photo of what he may have looked like in 2015.


Police will be handing out flyers Tuesday near the site of Patrick's disappearance in the hopes of turning up new clues.

