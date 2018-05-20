25-year-old man killed in shooting inside Manhattan restaurant

Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot at a restaurant in Hamilton Heights.

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are searching for the gunman who killed a man early Sunday inside a Manhattan restaurant.

It happened at about 2 a.m. inside Village Fried Chicken on Amsterdam Avenue in Hamilton Heights.

Police arrived to find a 25-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the head.

He was pronounced dead at Harlem Hospital. The victim's identity has not yet been released.

So far there have been no arrests.

