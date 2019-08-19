Suspect wanted for stealing puppy from porch of home in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who stole a dog right off a porch in Newark.Authorities say a pit bull puppy named 'Luna' was stolen at about 8 p.m. Aug. 14 from a residence in the area of Parkview Terrace and Weequahic Avenue.The suspect entered the victim's porch, unleashed the 3-month old puppy and walked away with it, according to Newark police.Detectives obtained photos of the suspect and are asking for the public's help in tracking him down.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Newark Police Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877-695-4867). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.----------