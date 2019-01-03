Police searching for escaped prisoner who fled out 2nd story window in Brooklyn

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) --
The NYPD is searching for a prisoner who escaped police custody in Brooklyn Thursday.

The suspect, 36-year-old Isiah McGill, was being questioned at about 4 p.m. at the 60th Precinct in Coney Island in regard to a robbery.

During the course of the investigation, police say he fled out a 2nd story window. He was last seen running northbound on West 12 Street.

Police describe him as a black male, 6'1", 160 pounds and black hair. He was last seen wearing a red pants and a red sweatshirt with "GOAT" and "23" on the back.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

