Police looking for suspect who attacked, robbed 73-year-old man in East New York

A 73-year-old man was attacked and robbed in East New York.

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police in Brooklyn are trying to track down the suspect in the mugging of a 73-year-old man.

It happened April 6 at an apartment building in East New York.

According to the NYPD, the suspect entered a building in the vicinity of Wortman Avenue and Schenck Avenue and approached a 73-year-old man at gunpoint.

The victim fought back, struggling with the man who struck him multiple times in the head, causing him to fall to the ground.

The attacker removed the victim's wallet and fled on foot. The victim sustained a laceration to the face and nose requiring stiches, and was treated at Brookdale Hospital.

The NYPD describes the suspect as a black male, 5'7", 140lbs who was last seen wearing a black jacket with a hoodie over his head, sweatpants and sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

