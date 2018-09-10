Police say a 16-year-old boy has been stabbed to death in Connecticut.Enfield police say Justin Brady was stabbed in the front yard of a home in town just after midnight Monday. He did not live at the home.Chief Alaric Fox tells the Journal Inquirer that police are actively looking for someone in connection with the death but did not release a name.Fox said Brady and the other person knew each other.He called the stabbing "isolated" and said there are no threats to the school or any other students.Mayor Michael Ludwick called the death "just awful."Enfield High School's official Twitter account said additional counseling staff will be available.----------