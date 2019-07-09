Police identify woman killed by alleged drunk driver in New City

By Eyewitness News
NEW CITY, Rockland County (WABC) -- Police in Rockland County have identified a woman killed by an alleged drunk driver in New City early Sunday.

The victim, 21-year-old Jayde Marks of New City, was driving on Route 304 at Germonds Road around 1 a.m. when her car was struck.

Clarkstown police say the driver of the other vehicle, 22-year-old Michael Mercado, was drunk when he ran a red light at the intersection.

Marks was taken to Nyack Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Mercado, of West Haverstraw, was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening injury.

He is facing multiple charges, including vehicular manslaughter, DWI, and refusal to submit to a breath test.

Route 304 was closed for eight hours for the investigation.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

He's now facing multiple charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new cityrockland countydrunk drivingwoman killeddwicrash
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Women's World Cup champs arrive back in USA
Mom, son accused of leaving man's wife to die for 15 hours
3-year-old killed by tree branch at NJ campground ID'd as NYC girl
Another person caught on video licking Blue Bell ice cream
Ind. toddler dies after fall from cruise ship in Puerto Rico
Worker rescued from trench at New Jersey construction site
Billionaire financier accused of paying girls as young as 14 for sex
Show More
Kohl's now accepting Amazon returns -- even without a box
Queens DA race: Recount of ballots starts Tuesday
Police: Man who fled rape trial 30 years ago arrested in Westchester
NYPD announces task force to prevent suicides, June crime stats
Mount Vernon mayor pleads guilty in corruption case, will resign
More TOP STORIES News