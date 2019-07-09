Police identify woman killed by alleged drunk driver in New City

NEW CITY, Rockland County (WABC) -- Police in Rockland County have identified a woman killed by an alleged drunk driver in New City early Sunday.The victim, 21-year-old Jayde Marks of New City, was driving on Route 304 at Germonds Road around 1 a.m. when her car was struck.Clarkstown police say the driver of the other vehicle, 22-year-old Michael Mercado, was drunk when he ran a red light at the intersection.Marks was taken to Nyack Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Mercado, of West Haverstraw, was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening injury.He is facing multiple charges, including vehicular manslaughter, DWI, and refusal to submit to a breath test.Route 304 was closed for eight hours for the investigation.----------He's now facing multiple charges.