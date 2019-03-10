Police ID man wanted for questioning in attempted assault of elderly Bronx woman

EMBED <>More Videos

CeFaan Kim has more from Castle Hill.

By Eyewitness News
CASTLE HILL, Bronx (WABC) -- Police have identified the man they are looking for who they say tried to sexually assault an elderly woman in the Bronx.

Police say they want to question Gary Mallette, 51. Mallette is approximately 6'1" and 180 pounds.

At about 12:50 p.m. Saturday, police received a 911 call for an assault at the Castle Hills Houses.

When they arrived, they found an 83-year-old woman with bruising to the face.

She told police that a man had knocked on her door and told her he was there to fix a water leak. When she opened the door the suspect began to strike her in the face and attempted to sexually assault her.

He fled with her cell phone.

Police have not said whether anyone else was in the apartment at the time or whether the victim knew the suspect.

The woman was taken to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
bronxnew york cityelderly womanrobberysexually assault
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
8 Americans among 157 dead in crash of Ethiopian Airlines flight
AccuWeather: Windy Monday
Attorney: Another tape appears to show R. Kelly with girls
Jaguar attacks woman taking selfie at zoo
Babe Ruth's last surviving daughter dies at 102
No winners in Powerball, jackpot rises to $448 million
4-alarm fire tears through homes in Jersey City
Show More
Bus explodes in Swedish capital, driver hospitalized
Man shot after argument outside subway station in the Bronx
30 hurt in heavy turbulence on flight that landed at JFK
Flames shoot from manhole fire in Brooklyn
Diver trapped in whale's mouth jokes he didn't have 'whale of a time'
More TOP STORIES News