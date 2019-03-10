Police ID man wanted for questioning in attempted assault of elderly Bronx woman

CASTLE HILL, Bronx (WABC) -- Police have identified the man they are looking for who they say tried to sexually assault an elderly woman in the Bronx.Police say they want to question Gary Mallette, 51. Mallette is approximately 6'1" and 180 pounds.At about 12:50 p.m. Saturday, police received a 911 call for an assault at the Castle Hills Houses.When they arrived, they found an 83-year-old woman with bruising to the face.She told police that a man had knocked on her door and told her he was there to fix a water leak. When she opened the door the suspect began to strike her in the face and attempted to sexually assault her.He fled with her cell phone.Police have not said whether anyone else was in the apartment at the time or whether the victim knew the suspect.The woman was taken to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition.----------