Police ID suspect in brutal murder of Queens couple

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) --Police have identified a suspect in the brutal murder of a couple in Queens.
Sai Chun Lam, 52, was the victims' roommate.
Chunfu Liu and his wife, Deyu Zhal, both in their sixties, were found stabbed to death in their apartment on Wednesday.
Police say Liu and the suspect were arrested earlier this week after getting into a fight, because Liu was forcing the suspect to move out.
