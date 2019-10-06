Police identify suspect in deadly shooting inside Bronx subway station

HIGHBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- Police have identified the suspect they are looking for in a deadly shooting at a Bronx subway station Friday night.
The NYPD released a picture of the accused shooter, 29-year old Rafael Hollis.
Investigators believe he shot and killed his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend inside the 167th Street B/D station.
Police say the victim, 25-year-old James Cubille, is also the father of the woman's child.
They say the shooting happened in front of the child.
The suspect apparently fled the station, and police searched to see if he possibly tossed a weapon in the trash along the sidewalk.
