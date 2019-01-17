Police ID suspect who fatally struck Long Island gas station employee

SOUTH HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) --
Police have identified the suspect they are looking for after a Long Island gas station employee was fatally struck over $22.

Cemal Dagdeviren was killed Monday morning outside the gas station on Grand Avenue in South Hempstead.

Employees say the suspect -- now identified as Joshua Roston -- was trying to get away with $22 in gas, when Dagdeviren, an auto mechanic, went to help out the gas attendant when the suspect wouldn't pay.

That is when the 59-year-old was run over. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities announced Thursday that Roston, 33, is wanted for murder and is described as armed and dangerous.

The vehicle used in the deadly hit-and-run is now in the possession of the Nassau County Police Department.

Detectives request anyone with information to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

