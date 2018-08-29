Police ID victim whose body parts were found in bags in the Bronx

HUNTS POINT, Bronx (WABC) --
Police have identified the victim and are searching for a suspect after human remains were found inside two plastic bags in the Bronx Tuesday night.

It was the second time within the past week that body parts were discovered in the borough, and authorities say both involved the remains of 25-year-old Lisa Marie Velasquez.

Police received a 911 call just after 7:30 p.m. after they say a child discovered a bag with a foot sticking out of it that washed ashore inside Barretto Point Park, at Barretto Street and Viele Avenue, in the Hunts Point section.

One bag had a human leg and an arm, authorities said. The left leg included the foot, which had painted toe nails, indicating the victim was a woman. The left arm was severed at the shoulder.

A right arm and right leg were found in a second bag, which was sealed when police arrived but later examined by the medical examiner's office. Responding officers patted down the bag at the park and had already deduced it likely contained more remains.

Human remains were also found in two bags on a sidewalk in Crotona Park, in the Claremont section, Friday afternoon.

A head was recovered last week, leading police to release a sketch of the then-unidentified victim's likeness.


Detectives looked at previous missing persons cases for help making the identification. They executive search warrant at a home on Longfellow Avenue, where they believe the victim was before she was killed.

The Medical Examiner will determine the official cause of death.

So far, there are no arrests.

