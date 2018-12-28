Investigation into fatal shooting of 16-year-old boy in Jersey City

Police identified the boy as Judane Holmes, a Snyder High School student

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
A teenage boy was fatally shot in New Jersey Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The 16-year-old was shot in the area of Bidwell Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive in Jersey City.

Eyewitness say the shooting happened inside a fast-food restaurant, and they saw a gunman flee the scene. Police said the suspect was wearing a black ski mask.

Police identified the boy as Judane Holmes, a Snyder High School student. The school will offer grief counseling for fellow students and staff when class resumes in the new year.

Holmes is the third teenager killed in Jersey City shootings since September.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit is investigating the killing. So far there have been no arrests.

