Infant twins have died after found at Queens shelter in cardiac arrest, police say

ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- Infant twins have died after they were found at a Queens shelter in cardiac arrest, police say.NYPD responded to a call for the twins not breathing at the Landing Hotel, around 3:15 p.m. Friday.The twins, a 2-month-old boy, and a girl were taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.The father claims he put the babies down for a nap, left the room, and when he came back, they were unresponsive.An investigation is underway.The Landing Hotel is used as a temporary family homeless shelter for nearly 200 families.----------