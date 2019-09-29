Police investigate 2 suspected child luring attempts in Toms River, NJ

TOMS RIVER, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey are investigating two suspected child luring attempts, and have released a photo of a vehicle that may have been involved.The incidents occurred close to one another on Saturday afternoon in the Georgetown section of Toms River.In both cases, children notified their parents, who then reported the incidents to police.Police say they described a bald, heavyset white male with goatee facial hear, wearing a light gray or white shirt.They released a photo of a late '90s or early 2000s gray or silver SUV that may have been involved in attempting to lure children to the vehicle.Patrols have been increased in the area.Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Michael McDonald at the Toms River Police Department at 732-349-0150 x 1366 or mmcdonald@trpolice.org.----------