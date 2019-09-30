Police investigate 2 suspected child luring attempts in New Jersey

By Eyewitness NEws
TOMS RIVER, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey are investigating two suspected child luring attempts and have released a photo of a vehicle that may have been involved.

The incidents occurred close to one another on Saturday afternoon in the Georgetown section of Toms River.

In both cases, children notified their parents, who then reported the incidents to police.

Authorities say the parents described a bald, heavyset white male with goatee facial hear wearing a light gray or white shirt.

They released a photo of a late 90s or early 2000s gray or silver SUV that may have been involved in attempting to lure children to the vehicle.

Patrols have been increased in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Michael McDonald at the Toms River Police Department at 732-349-0150 x 1366 or mmcdonald@trpolice.org.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
toms riverocean countycrimeluring
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Investigation after NYPD officer, suspect killed during struggle in Bronx
3 escaped prison inmates caught at Red Roof Inn
Body found in search for missing Hudson Valley woman
LA's mystery subway singer tells her story after serenade goes viral
Findings of investigation into archdiocese of NY released
CVS suspends sale of Zantac over cancer fears
LI father arrested for DWI with 1-year-old daughter in car
Show More
AccuWeather: Temperature roller coaster ride
3-alarm fire burns through building in Morristown
Video released from school bus driven by alleged drunk driver
17-year-old hunter fatally shot after being mistaken for deer
Police investigating attempted rape at UWS subway stop
More TOP STORIES News