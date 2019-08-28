Police investigate after rabbi hit with huge rock in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- There are increased patrols in a Brooklyn park Wednesday after a rabbi was struck with a rock by a man.

It happened in Crown Heights around 8 a.m. Tuesday in Lincoln Terrace Park, also known as Rochester Park.

Authorities say 63-year-old Rabbi Abraham Gopin was working out inside the park when an unknown male threw a rock in his direction.

He approached the man in regard to the rock, and police say the man began to punch him.

He defended himself by punching back, before the suspect picked up another rock and threw it.

The victim was struck in the face, knocking out his front teeth and causing a laceration to his forehead.

"He certainly feared for his life," said the victim's son-in-law Benny Friedman. "It was clear to him that the man was trying to kill him."

"He's a nice guy, a calm guy," said Neir Kabakow, who knows the victim. "I don't think he's looking for no trouble."

The struggle continued before the suspect fled the location on foot.

The victim was taken to Maimonides Hospital. His son tells Eyewitness News that his father's nose was fractured in two places, and he needed staples in his head.

Councilman Chaim Deutsch tweeted out a picture of the rock he said was used in the attack.


"No one deserves to go into a park to enjoy our outdoors only to leave in a stretcher," said Deutsch.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the attack.

The NYPD released video of the man sought for questioning in the case.
EMBED More News Videos



"I do see here and there even kids calling us names when we're going around with my kids," Kabakow said. "It's something that needs to be addressed."

Authorities do not believe any words were exchanged before the violent attack but the victim's family says the attacker did hurl a racial slur at their father before knocking him out with the large stone.

"He was yelling 'dirty Jew', which makes it very painful," said Friedman.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6 feet tall with long black dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts.

There are no arrests at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crown heightsbrooklynnew york cityattackhate crimehate crime investigationjewish
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Minor league pitcher's family, including 1-year-old, murdered
Tropical Storm Dorian approaches hurricane strength
'Constitutional outrage': Queen asked by government to suspend parliament for Brexit
AccuWeather: Showers show up
Family wants Giants to change policy requiring tickets for babies
Marriott banning tiny toiletries by 2020
Pedestrian fatally struck in Bethpage
Show More
23 killed in attack on bar in southern Mexico
Gas station robber nearly gets by clerk distracted by phone
Gov. Murphy pushes for Portal Bridge replacement funding
1 dead, 5 hurt in NYC construction site collapse
Man allegedly sneaks gun, clown mask into NYC job center
More TOP STORIES News