ENGLEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) --Police are on the scene of an apparent double murder in Bergen County, New Jersey, officials said.
It happened on Lafayette Place near Englewood Avenue in Englewood Saturday.
Neighbors said nearby streets are blocked off, and there's a heavy police presence.
The identities of the victims remain unknown at this time.
An investigation is ongoing.
This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.
