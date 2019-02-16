Police investigate apparent double murder in Englewood, New Jersey

ENGLEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police are on the scene of an apparent double murder in Bergen County, New Jersey, officials said.

It happened on Lafayette Place near Englewood Avenue in Englewood Saturday.

Neighbors said nearby streets are blocked off, and there's a heavy police presence.

The identities of the victims remain unknown at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
double murderEnglewoodBergen CountyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Sources: Man questioned in connection with robbery that led to NYPD detective's death
Aurora shooting: Victims identified in shooting at Henry Pratt Company; gunman was terminated employee with felony conviction
Aurora shooting victims: What we know
Police: Man rapes victim in her Queens home
Tourist found after missing while watching street performance in NYC
Brooklyn Diocese lists 108 priests accused of sex abuse
Vatican defrocks former US cardinal McCarrick over sex abuse
Women detained by border agent after speaking Spanish sue
Show More
Woman videotaped in violent NJ beach arrest accepts plea deal
Police: 2 persons of interest in Jussie Smollett case released without charges
Burglar trying to make getaway mistakes police car for Lyft
Woman slashed or stabbed in head in Lower Manhattan
NYPD: Woman fatally stabs 70-year-old man inside bodega
More News