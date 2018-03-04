1 dead, 3 rushed to hospital in Brooklyn shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in East Flatbush.

Eyewitness News
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A 25-year-old man was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting in Brooklyn.

It happened Saturday evening on East 51st Street and Kings Highway in East Flatbush.

A man with gunshot wounds to the thigh and torso was pronounced dead at the scene.

The others, a 26-year-old man shot in the chest, a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his buttocks, and a 25-year-old man with a graze wound to the chest, are all expected to survive.

Police are still trying to figure out the circumstances that led to the incident.

A 25-year-old man was found uninjured and is being questioned in the shooting.

No arrests have been made as the investigation continues.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingEast FlatbushNew York CityBrooklyn
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Edison
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News