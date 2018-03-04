EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) --A 25-year-old man was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting in Brooklyn.
It happened Saturday evening on East 51st Street and Kings Highway in East Flatbush.
A man with gunshot wounds to the thigh and torso was pronounced dead at the scene.
The others, a 26-year-old man shot in the chest, a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his buttocks, and a 25-year-old man with a graze wound to the chest, are all expected to survive.
Police are still trying to figure out the circumstances that led to the incident.
A 25-year-old man was found uninjured and is being questioned in the shooting.
No arrests have been made as the investigation continues.
