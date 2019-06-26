Police investigate double stabbing in Elmhurst

ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- Two men were stabbed following a dispute on an Elmhurst, Queens, street Wednesday morning.It happened at the intersection of Roosevelt Avenue and Baxter Avenue at around 5:30 a.m.One man was stabbed in the torso, the other was stabbed in the buttocks.They were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.The suspect fled on foot. No arrests were immediately made.----------