Police investigate double stabbing in Elmhurst

By Eyewitness News
ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- Two men were stabbed following a dispute on an Elmhurst, Queens, street Wednesday morning.

It happened at the intersection of Roosevelt Avenue and Baxter Avenue at around 5:30 a.m.

One man was stabbed in the torso, the other was stabbed in the buttocks.

They were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect fled on foot. No arrests were immediately made.

