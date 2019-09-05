Police investigate homicide at condo complex in Connecticut

DANBURY, Connecticut -- Connecticut police are investigating an early morning homicide at a condominium complex.

Detective Lt. Mark Williams says officers responded to the Sterling Woods Condominium Complex in Danbury just after 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The body was found inside one of the units.

No information has been released about the victim.

Police say they are looking for a suspect or suspects.

Police do not think the killing was a random attack and there is no reason to believe other members of the community are at risk of harm.

Police say this is the city's first homicide since August 2017, although there was an officer-involved fatal shooting last December.

