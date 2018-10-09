** UPDATE REGARDING IS 201 ** My office has been in touch with NYPD and the DOE since early this morning about messages sent to 7th and 8th graders and posted elsewhere about IS 201. The threat of a "shooter" does appear to be a hoax but NYPD are taking everything very seriously pic.twitter.com/pwdn5BdOtd — Justin Brannan (@JustinBrannan) October 9, 2018

A hoax about a rapist with guns threatening a shooting at a Brooklyn middle school is under investigation.Police said the threat of a shooter at I.S. 201 Dyker Heights Intermediate School on 12th Avenue was made on social media Monday.The hoax appears to have started when a picture of a naked girl was sent to 300 students through one student's Instagram account.Police determined the student's Instagram account had been hacked to send the photo. The girl in the photo, who was interviewed by police, did not know her picture had been sent out.At the same time, a message was circulating to other students warning that a rapist sent the photo and "has now threatened a school shooting and posted numerous photos of himself holding guns."In response, police were at the school Tuesday morning when students arrived.Police said the threat of the shooting is believed to be a hoax, but officers are expected to be at the school for the rest of the day."Safety is our top priority, and the NYPD determined these threats to be non-credible. We are providing the school with additional safety and counseling supports," the Department of Education said in a statement.The local councilman, Justin Brannan, posted a screen grab of the threat."My office has been in touch with NYPD and the DOE since early this morning about messages sent to 7th and 8th graders and posted elsewhere about IS 201. The threat of a 'shooter' does appear to be a hoax but NYPD are taking everything very seriously," Brannan tweeted.----------