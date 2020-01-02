Police investigate shooting in East Flatbush, Brooklyn

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One person was shot in East Flatbush, Brooklyn early Thursday morning.The NYPD responded to the scene after 6 a.m.It happened near Lenox Road and East 43rd Street.The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Kings County Hospital.The gunman fled the scene and police were canvasing the neighborhood looking for him.Some local streets were closed for the investigation.----------