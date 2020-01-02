Police investigate shooting in East Flatbush, Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One person was shot in East Flatbush, Brooklyn early Thursday morning.

The NYPD responded to the scene after 6 a.m.

It happened near Lenox Road and East 43rd Street.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Kings County Hospital.

The gunman fled the scene and police were canvasing the neighborhood looking for him.

Some local streets were closed for the investigation.

