Police investigating 3 incidents of attempted rape in Queens

FOREST PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating three incidents of attempted rape in Queens that they believe are connected.According to authorities, the first incident happened around 10:40 a.m. on 104th Street, where a male suspect approached a 20-year-old female from the front, put his arms around her and lifted her while grabbing her buttocks.They say the victim resisted and the man fled on foot.Nearly two hours later around 12:35 p.m., a 14-year-old female was also attacked by a male suspect on the corner of 84th Avenue and 118th Street, according to police.They say he pushed her into bushes and attempted to remove her pants, but she managed to fight the suspect off, ran home and alerted family members.Just 30 minutes later around 1:05 p.m., officials say a 24-year-old woman was attacked by a suspect in Forest Park near Woodhaven Boulevard and Forest Park Drive, not too far from the second incident.Police say the suspect took the victim's pants off, and as he attempted to remove the rest of her clothing, she fought him off and ran.In all three incidents, the female victims were not injured.Officials believe the three incidents are connected.They describe the male suspect as 5'8'' in height with a slim build. He was wearing a t-shirt, beige cargo shorts and white sneakers.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.----------