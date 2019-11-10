Police investigating after 2 men, 1 woman shot in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating after three people were shot in Brooklyn Sunday afternoon.

A 911 call was received at about 2 p.m. for a shooting on Utica Avenue in the Flatlands section.

One male and one female were both shot in the head. A second male was also shot.

The victims were taken to an area hospital. Their conditions are not yet known.

There is no word yet on what led to the shooting.

