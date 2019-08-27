2 men shot and killed in car on street in Rosedale section of Queens

ROSEDALE, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating after two men were shot and killed on a residential block in Queens Monday night.
The shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. on 255th Street in the Rosedale section.
The victims were in a vehicle when someone either drove up or walked up and opened fire.
The men appeared to have been targeted. Their identities have not yet been released.
So far there have been no arrests.
The incident followed another shooting in Queens earlier in the day in which a man was shot in a vehicle in Springfield Gardens.
