Police: 2 people fatally shot in Rosedale, Queens

ROSEDALE, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating after two people were shot and killed in Queens Monday night.
The incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. on 255th Street in the Rosedale section. The victims, both males, were apparently in a vehicle at the time.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are not yet known.
So far there have been no arrests.
