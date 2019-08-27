Police: 2 people fatally shot in Rosedale, Queens

By Eyewitness News
ROSEDALE, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating after two people were shot and killed in Queens Monday night.

The incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. on 255th Street in the Rosedale section. The victims, both males, were apparently in a vehicle at the time.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are not yet known.

So far there have been no arrests.

