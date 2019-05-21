Police investigating after man found dead inside apartment in Scotch Plains

By Eyewitness News
SCOTCH PLAINS, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating the death of a man inside a home in New Jersey.

The Union County Homicide Task Force responded to the Forest Park Village apartments on Park Avenue in Scotch Plains Tuesday afternoon.

They received reports that a body had been found inside one of the apartments in Building 4. The Medical Examiner was seen removing a body from the building.

The victim was apparently missing for several days when someone called police for a wellness check.

Investigators at the scene also combed through a white BMW in the area before putting it onto a tow truck.

The cause of death remains under investigation.

Related topics:
scotch plainsunion countyhomicidebody founddeath investigation
