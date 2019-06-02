Police investigating after man found dead inside home in Merrick

By Eyewitness News
MERRICK, Long Island (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a man was found dead at a home on Long Island.

A call came in to police at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday and the body was discovered inside the home in Merrick.

Authorities have converged on the residence on Elliott Street and Frankel Boulevard, and have the streets closed.

It is being called an active homicide investigation.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

Reports that the incident involved a home invasion have not been confirmed by police.

