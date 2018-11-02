Police are investigating after a man was found murdered inside his Long Island home Friday.Suffolk County officers responded to 45 Sinn Street in North Patchogue at about 1:40 p.m. after a resident of the home called 911, and reported a man was injured and unconscious.When police arrived, they found 30-year-old Kristopher Appel dead.The Suffolk County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.----------