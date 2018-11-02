Man found murdered inside his home in North Patchogue

PATCHOGUE, Long Island (WABC) --
Police are investigating after a man was found murdered inside his Long Island home Friday.

Suffolk County officers responded to 45 Sinn Street in North Patchogue at about 1:40 p.m. after a resident of the home called 911, and reported a man was injured and unconscious.

When police arrived, they found 30-year-old Kristopher Appel dead.

The Suffolk County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

