Police investigating apparent human remains found on Staten Island

ARDEN HEIGHTS, Staten Island (WABC) --
Police are investigating after what appears to be human remains were found on Staten Island.

The discovery was made on Arthur Kill Road and Ilyssa Way.

NewsCopter 7 was overhead Wednesday afternoon while crews searched the area.

Authorities say a preliminary tip led to the discovery.

Few other details were released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
dead bodybody foundcrimeStaten IslandNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
15-year-old slashed, 3 sought near NYC school complex
Son among 3 charged after missing mom found dead in NJ
36-year-old mother killed when bullets blast through CT home
NJ school bus driver accused of watching porn in front of kids
NYC dance teacher accused of touching 16-year-old student
Prostitution charges dropped after 7 On Your Side Investigation
Teen charged after allegedly bringing loaded gun to NJ school
Mugshots: Firefighter, ex-cop among arrests in drug bust
Show More
Runner kills cougar with bare hands after it attacked him
ICE: MS-13 gang member arrested in subway shooting is undocumented
FACT CHECK: 2019 State of the Union address
Overturned tractor-trailer snarls traffic near Lincoln Tunnel
Row of cement trucks catches fire, which spreads to Brooklyn business
More News