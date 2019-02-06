Police investigating apparent human remains found on Staten Island

ARDEN HEIGHTS, Staten Island (WABC) --Police are investigating after what appears to be human remains were found on Staten Island.
The discovery was made on Arthur Kill Road and Ilyssa Way.
NewsCopter 7 was overhead Wednesday afternoon while crews searched the area.
Authorities say a preliminary tip led to the discovery.
Few other details were released.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
