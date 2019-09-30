Police investigating attempted rape at Upper West Side subway stop

By Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating an attempted rape at an Upper West Side subway stop.

The 32-year-old victim says she was walking down the stairwell to the 1 train at 86th Street and Broadway after midnight when a man pushed her up against the wall and groped her.

She managed to fight him off and call the police, but he had already fled.

