UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating an attempted rape at an Upper West Side subway stop.
The 32-year-old victim says she was walking down the stairwell to the 1 train at 86th Street and Broadway after midnight when a man pushed her up against the wall and groped her.
She managed to fight him off and call the police, but he had already fled.
Police investigating attempted rape at Upper West Side subway stop
