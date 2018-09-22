Police investigating deadly Brooklyn motorcycle accident

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) --Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle accident in Brooklyn.
The motorcycle reportedly collided with a car that was making a U-turn on Mother Gaston Boulevard in Brownsville.
The 47-year-old motorcyclist, identified as Julius Holloway, was rushed to the hospital where he died.
The five occupants of the car suffered minor injuries.
So far, the driver of the car has not been charged.
