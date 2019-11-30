Police investigating deadly hit-and-run in Brooklyn

CYPRESS HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Cops say a woman was struck and killed while riding her bike through an intersection early Saturday.

The woman, in her 40s, was hit by a vehicle while pedaling through the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Atlantic Avenue in the Cypress Heights section of Brooklyn.

Authorities believe that the vehicle soon left the scene after hitting the woman.

The victim was driven to Brookdale Hospital and was pronounced dead upon arrival, cops say.

Police have not yet identified the woman.

The NYPD's collision investigation squad has been called to the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

