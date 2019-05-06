LAKEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating the death of a young child in New Jersey.
Few details have been released, but the investigation is being conducted by police in Lakewood.
The probe was centered around a car at a home on Lewin Avenue.
Officers could be seen combing the inside of the vehicle Monday afternoon.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Police investigating death of young child in Lakewood
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News