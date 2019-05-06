Police investigating death of young child in Lakewood

EMBED <>More Videos

NewsCopter 7's Shannon Sohn was over the scene in Lakewood.

By Eyewitness News
LAKEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating the death of a young child in New Jersey.

Few details have been released, but the investigation is being conducted by police in Lakewood.

The probe was centered around a car at a home on Lewin Avenue.

Officers could be seen combing the inside of the vehicle Monday afternoon.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lakewoodocean countychild deathinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stars hit the Met Gala red carpet to celebrate 'camp' theme
6 female correction officers charged with illegal strip searches
Sunscreen chemicals seep into your bloodstream in 1 day: FDA
Congrats! Meghan Markle, Prince Harry welcome baby boy
Ron Darling, Mets great, announces he has thyroid cancer
3-year-old dies in burning car in Queens; father in custody
14-year-old Sports Illustrated star killed at house party
Show More
Warning of possible hepatitis exposure at Westchester restaurant
Woman gave boyfriend Drano to put him in 'eternal sleep'
Woman raped, family terrorized in Queens home invasion
NY officials won't disclose facilities hit by deadly superbug
AccuWeather: Warm on Tuesday, but a thunderstorm threat
More TOP STORIES News