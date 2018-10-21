Police investigating deaths of 2 men in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --Police are investigating the deaths of two men in Newark.
Shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a residence on Montclair Avenue on a call of three sick or injured persons..
Officers found two men and one woman unconscious.
The two men were non-responsive and were pronounced dead. The woman was transported to University Hospital for treatment. She is reportedly in critical condition.
Police say the deaths are considered accidental.
