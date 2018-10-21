Police investigating deaths of 2 men in Newark

Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police are investigating the deaths of two men in Newark.

Shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a residence on Montclair Avenue on a call of three sick or injured persons..

Officers found two men and one woman unconscious.

The two men were non-responsive and were pronounced dead. The woman was transported to University Hospital for treatment. She is reportedly in critical condition.

Police say the deaths are considered accidental.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
death investigationNewarkEssex County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
VIDEO: 30 hurt when floor collapses during college party
Crews working to restore power after major outage in Newark
Driver dead after slamming into traffic pole in Queens
Powerball jackpot climbs to $620 million after no winner
Police: Men pose as utility workers, rob elderly Brooklyn woman
Trump says US will pull out of nuclear agreement with Russia
AccuWeather: Chilly, windy Sunday in NY area
Teen arrested after 4 stabbed at Connecticut mall.
Show More
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk to raise money and awareness
Verizon employee charged for sending customer's nudes
Mega Millions Results: Jackpot grows to record $1.6 billion
Street renamed to honor mother who died shielding children from gunshots
8-vehicle pileup on LIE leaves 6 injured, 1 arrested
More News