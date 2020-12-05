Woman fatally wounded after shooting in New Jersey; police investigating

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8524454" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Marcus Solis has an update on a raging fire in the East Village.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8503752" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A suspect is dead after a shootout in which two U.S. Marshals and an NYPD detective were wounded in the Wakefield section of the Bronx.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating a shooting in Jersey City that left a woman dead Friday night.Hudson County officials say the shooting took place around 8:30 p.m. near Martin Luther Kind Drive.Upon arrival, officers found a female victim with an apparent gunshot wound to her torso.Officials identified the victim as 36-year-old Jersey City resident Aieshia McFadden.She was transported to Jersey City Medical Center where she was pronounced dead around 9:10 p.m.The Homicide Unit is actively investigating the case with help from the Jersey City Police Department.No arrests have been made at this time.----------