Police investigating fatal shooting of Brooklyn teen

By
FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Crime scene investigators and detectives were working over the scene of a deadly shooting which took the life of a 15-year-old student on Friday.

The boy's mother was extremely distraught as she and other family members came home trying to get in their apartment. The boy's older brother, Don Joseph, identified his younger brother, Samuel, as the victim - police confirmed.

"He's a kid. He had no enemies. He just goes to school, comes home from school," said Don.

First responders arrived at the Flatbush Avenue apartment just before 6 p.m. - they found Samuel in the entryway of a two-story apartment building. He had been shot in the head and torso.

Favian Mora was in his tattoo shop next door.

"We heard the shots. It was like two or three. I don't remember well. After that, the police came. His mother was screaming," Mora said.

Police have made no arrests, and the family has no idea who would do this.

"Cops are here - they are going to take care of it...that's that," Don added.

